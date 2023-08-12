Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Boosted by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. 2,642,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,911. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

