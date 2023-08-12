Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

