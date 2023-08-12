Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.20

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.68. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 76,952 shares changing hands.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.3718 per share. This is a positive change from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.49%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

