Piper Sandler Downgrades Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.08. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,215,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,215,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,216. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

