Poollotto.finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.68 Million (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00006634 BTC on major exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $87,557.29 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

