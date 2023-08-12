Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS POAHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 230,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $7.35.

Porsche Automobil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Porsche Automobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

