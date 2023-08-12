Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 13,375 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.93. 3,131,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,089. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

