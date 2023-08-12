Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $218.36. 1,034,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,824. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average of $180.17. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

