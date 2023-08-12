Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBNY. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ABB by 23.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

ABBNY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 105,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

