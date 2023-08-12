Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,537. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $99.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

