Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,148 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.99. 21,428,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,977,884. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average is $183.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

