Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 16,836,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,563,589. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.