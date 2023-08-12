Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 1,246.52%.

Predictive Oncology Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ POAI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.86. 19,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,689. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.