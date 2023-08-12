Premier, Inc. (PINC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 454,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Premier by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

