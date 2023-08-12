Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the period. Profire Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.97% of Profire Energy worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. Roth Capital upgraded Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

