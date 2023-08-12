Prometeus (PROM) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $79.66 million and approximately $418,196.33 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00014071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.