Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Protalix BioTherapeutics
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.