Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Primoris Services Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.
In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,907.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,397,615. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
