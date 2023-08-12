Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Liberty Global plc Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Global in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Liberty Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

LBTYA opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 23.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,745,000 after buying an additional 717,571 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 372,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,328,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,413,000 after purchasing an additional 728,809 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 2,234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 236,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 226,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

