Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.06.

TSE TA opened at C$13.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.42. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

