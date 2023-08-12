Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Jacobs Solutions Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on J. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of J stock opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $137.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at $68,441,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

