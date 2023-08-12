QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.14 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 156.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $13.14 million and $710,610.57 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.19446641 USD and is up 44.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,032,793.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

