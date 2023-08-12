QV Equities Limited (QVE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on August 31st

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from QV Equities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

