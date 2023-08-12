Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.92. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

