Relay Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu expects that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

RLAY stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

