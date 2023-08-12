Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $270.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $282.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

