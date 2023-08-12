Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 98,380 shares changing hands.
Resverlogix Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.48.
Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Resverlogix Company Profile
Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.
