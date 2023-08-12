Reviewing Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 10.24% 6.80% 0.52% Standard Chartered 11.27% 6.96% 0.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Citigroup and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 8 6 0 2.33 Standard Chartered 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Citigroup presently has a consensus target price of $53.73, indicating a potential upside of 20.56%. Standard Chartered has a consensus target price of $837.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,591.59%. Given Standard Chartered’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Chartered is more favorable than Citigroup.

This table compares Citigroup and Standard Chartered’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.86 $14.85 billion $6.31 7.06 Standard Chartered $23.98 billion N/A $2.95 billion $0.89 10.82

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Chartered. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citigroup pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Chartered pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Citigroup has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citigroup beats Standard Chartered on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

