Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products updated its Q3 guidance to $0.34-0.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.34-1.41 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.46. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

