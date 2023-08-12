RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 9,108 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

