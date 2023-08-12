RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

