RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,288,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,929,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 318,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $653.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $52.71.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

