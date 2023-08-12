RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Shares of O stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11.

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

