RFG Advisory LLC Has $36.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $448.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.