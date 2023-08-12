RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 150,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 117,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

