RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $98.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

