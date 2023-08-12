RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 37,359 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.3% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $27,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,562,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 336,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

