RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 85,596 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 358.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,596 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,901,000 after acquiring an additional 617,247 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.97 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

