RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

