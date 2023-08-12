RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $280.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.14 and a 200-day moving average of $257.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.