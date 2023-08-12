RFG Advisory LLC Sells 226 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.34 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.43.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,633,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

