RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,462 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:D opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

