RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 389,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 177,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth $3,933,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3021 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

