Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Ricoh Stock Performance
Ricoh stock remained flat at $8.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.
About Ricoh
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ricoh
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.