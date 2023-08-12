Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Ricoh Stock Performance

Ricoh stock remained flat at $8.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, and Industrial Solutions segments. The company offers multifunction machines, printers, printing machines, wide-screen machines, fax machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, and network-related equipment; imaging equipment and consumables, including MFPs and printers; edge devices; and digital printing-related products and services.

