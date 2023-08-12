Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.81 and last traded at $70.81. Approximately 244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.18.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
