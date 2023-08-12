RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $16.11 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

