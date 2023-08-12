RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

