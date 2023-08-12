RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.
RLX Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
