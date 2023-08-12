Robert W. Baird Cuts Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $63.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

