Robert W. Baird Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $44.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NYSE G opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,099,000 after purchasing an additional 351,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

