Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $26.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RBLX. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,379,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,280,944. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. State Street Corp increased its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Roblox by 234.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after buying an additional 4,464,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

